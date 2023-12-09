UN won't send observers to Bangladesh: Spokesperson

The reporter earlier asked about the UN’s stance on recognising the genocide during the liberation war in Bangladesh in 1971.

The spokesperson, however, declined to comment on an event that took place long ago. He also clarified that it is not for the UN secretary general to designate an event as genocide; rather, it is up to competent judicial authorities.

Meanwhile, another journalist sought to know about the government’s recent letter to the UN seeking its support and whether the secretary general is aware of the government’s preparation for another 'one-sided election.'