UN won't send observers to Bangladesh: Spokesperson

The United Nations (UN) does not send observers to inspect any elections and will follow the same policy during the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh.
Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for United Nations secretary general António Guterres, made the disclosure in response to a question at a press briefing on Friday.
Citing the government's commitment to holding a free, fair, and inclusive election, a reporter sought to know if the UN is planning to send observers to Bangladesh during the upcoming polls.
In response, the spokesperson said, “No. The United Nations in very recent.. . I mean, my memory, without a specific mandate, no longer sends observers.”
The reporter earlier asked about the UN’s stance on recognising the genocide during the liberation war in Bangladesh in 1971.
The spokesperson, however, declined to comment on an event that took place long ago. He also clarified that it is not for the UN secretary general to designate an event as genocide; rather, it is up to competent judicial authorities.
Meanwhile, another journalist sought to know about the government’s recent letter to the UN seeking its support and whether the secretary general is aware of the government’s preparation for another 'one-sided election.'
Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said he is yet to see the letter and, at the same time, reiterated optimism for a free, fair, and credible election in Bangladesh.