Heart disease behind 34 per cent deaths in Bangladesh

One of the top causes of death in the country is the cardiovascular disease that affects the heart and blood vessels. According to statistics, cardiovascular diseases are behind 34 per cent of the total deaths in the country.

Till now, it was being said that an unhealthy diet and inactive lifestyle increase the risk of heart diseases. Now scientists say that air pollution is increasing the trend of these diseases.

Specialists call heart diseases, ‘deadly diseases’. The death risk here is high and it appears all of a sudden. A ‘heart attack’ comes almost without warning and people are confused . Apart from the suddenness, another concern centering heart diseases is that its treatment cost is significantly high.

There has been much discussion about the prevalence, prevention and treatment of heart disease for more than two decades. However, there has been less research in the country on this.