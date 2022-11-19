PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units in EZs Sunday

The EZ facilities, to be inaugurated, include administration buildings of BSMSN, Jamalpur economic zone, Srihatta EZ, and Sabrang tourism park, he added.
Besides, the BEZA chief said, the PM will also formally open the 20-kilometre Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at the BSMSN.
She will also lay the foundation stone of a water treatment plant having 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity, he added.
Of the industrial plants, which will be inaugurated, four establishments are at the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar.
McDonald Steel Industries Ltd, one of these, produces prefabricated structural steel, used in steel bridges and steel high-rise buildings, factories and power plants.
Nippon & McDonald Steel Industries Limited produces MS Plate manufacturing from imported steel, purlin, slitting sheets and coil.
Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited, which produces paints and allied products, emulsions, has invested USD 34 million in the economic zone.
Samuda Construction Limited, the manufacturer of phc pile, is constructing their factory on 4-acre of land with an investment of USD 8.2 million.
BEZA aims to establish economic zones in all potential areas in Bangladesh, including backward and underdeveloped regions, with a view to encouraging rapid economic development through the increase and diversification of industry, employment, production and export.
Of the planned 100 economic zones, the government has approved 97 economic zones, 28 of which are currently under development.
So far, 12 privately owned economic zones have received licenses to operate and nearly USD 4 billion have been invested in these economic zones.
The goal is to create employment for 10 million people directly and indirectly. It is also expected to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually in these economic zones.
Investors can avail of tax holidays, and duty-free imports of raw materials and machinery at the economic zones.
The economic zones have attracted foreign direct investments from different countries, including Japan, China, India, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, America, the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Korea and Norway.
Earlier, the inauguration schedule was on 26 October. But, the scheduled inauguration of the operations of the industrial units as well as laying foundation stones of various infrastructures at the economic zones was postponed due to inclement weather deriving from Cyclone Sitrang.