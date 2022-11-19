PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units in EZs Sunday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in economic zones (EZs) on Sunday, marking 50 years of independence.

Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) executive chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said the prime minister will virtually inaugurate 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in the EZs across the country and BEZA will have the event at eight venues.

“These include commercial operations of four factories at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Chattogram and eight factories in different privately-run EZs,” he added.

He said these industrial units have already invested over USD 967.73 million and will make further investments of nearly USD 331.27 million.

He informed that the PM will also lay the foundation stone of 29 industrial units in different EZs, which have so far invested USD 610 million and are in the process to invest USD 1,922.39 million more.