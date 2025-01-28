Railway strike: What strikers want, what authorities say

According to sources, the complications began in 2022 when the finance ministry announced the discontinuation of certain additional benefits provided to the railway running staff. Later, they got some of the benefits reinstated through negotiations with the authorities.

They are now demanding a complete restoration of their benefits and have called the strike to create pressure on the authorities. Efforts to solve the issue through discussions remained unsuccessful until Tuesday afternoon.

Running staff include loco masters, assistant loco masters, guards, and travelling ticket examiners (TTEs). They all, particularly the locomasters, are essential for operating trains as there are no alternatives against them.

Hence, the authorities have no scope to go tough on the strike, rather than being compassionate with their demands. However, the running staff alleged that the railways ministry is not doing enough to convince the finance ministry and meet the demands.