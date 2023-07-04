Who is this Mendi N Safadi?

Israeli citizen Mendi N Safadi has become a point of discussion in Bangladesh politics once again after seven years. Speculations run rife as to whether Gono Odhikar Parishad's member secretary Nurul Haque Nur met with Safadi or not. Denying the news of such a meeting, Nur said these accusations are just propaganda.

But replying to an enquiry of Prothom Alo, Safadi said he had met with Nur. He said this in an SMS on June 26. Prothom Alo got his cellphone number from the Facebook page of Safadi Center for International Diplomacy, Research and Public Relations. His name is mentioned there as a board member of the institution. The institution is registered at Israeli Corporations Authority which is under the Ministry of Justice of Israel.

Safadi became a point of discussion in Bangladesh for the first time back in May 2016. According to the media, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury was conspiring with Israelis to oust Awami League government. Aslam had a meeting with Safadi where a certain Shipan Kumar Basu played the role of mediator. Shipan is the founding president of World Hindu Struggle. During that time Mendi was in India to attend a programme in Agra. After the news of his meeting with Safadi was revealed, Aslam was arrested from Dhaka on May 15 by police on sedition charges. He was released with a bail after a year. Later, he was charged with several cases including corruption by the anti-corruption commission. Currently he is behind bars.