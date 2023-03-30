Release Prothom Alo reporter immediately: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has demanded immediate release of Prothom Alo journalist and along with all other journalists detained or falsely accused under the Digital Security Act.
Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of AB Party, said this while speaking as the a chief guest at its seventh day of public Iftar distribution at Bijoy 71 square on Thursday.
Today’s session was presided over by Abdul Wahab Minar.
Mojibur Rahman Monju said detention of a Prothom Alo journalist on a false pretext is a clear breach of our proclamation of independence, particularly when the nation is looking forward to a participatory election, says a press release.
The AB Party leader said journalism is not a crime and no one should be violated for exposing the truth and writing about the pain and sufferings of working class people, particularly during the Independence month.
Minar said middle and working class people are really struggling to meet their end.
He said at this critical stage, the government is busy enforcing crackdown on dissent including journalists and political activists while the authorities should have been busy controlling price hike and super inflation.