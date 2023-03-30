Release Prothom Alo reporter immediately: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has demanded immediate release of Prothom Alo journalist and along with all other journalists detained or falsely accused under the Digital Security Act.

Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of AB Party, said this while speaking as the a chief guest at its seventh day of public Iftar distribution at Bijoy 71 square on Thursday.

Today’s session was presided over by Abdul Wahab Minar.