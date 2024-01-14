India’s Jaishankar greets Hasan Mahmud

Indian external affair minister S Jaishankar on Sunday greeted newly appointed foreign minister of Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud.
He also expressed his interest to work with Hasan Mahmud.
“Congratulate Dr. Mohammed Hasan Mahmud on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh,” Jaishankar wrote in his X (formerly twitter) handle on Sunday.
“Looks forward to working together to further deepen the India-Bangladesh maitri (friendship).”
Hasan Mahmud, also a leader of the governing Bangladesh Awami League, was the information and broadcasting minister in the 11th parliament.
The Awami League secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election, held on 7 January, and formed the government for the fourth consecutive term.
The cabinet members took oath on Thursday evening. The cabinet division issued a gazette notification about the portfolio of the respective ministers and state ministers that day.
Hasan Mahmud was given charge of the foreign ministry.