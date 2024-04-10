96pc physicians find problems serving in villages

Although those physicians were posted in Dhaka at the time of the survey, they all had some experience of serving in the rural areas. Some 54 per cent of them were male and 46 per cent were female. Besides, some 31 per cent of the physicians who took part in the survey had an MBBS degree and the remaining of them had postgraduate degrees or were listed for that. Some 47 per cent of these physicians were serving as medical officers at the time of the survey.

Syed Masud Ahmed, researcher of BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health under the BRAC University, was one of the nine researchers involved in the research.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “We strongly blame every physician for being absent at work. It’s not right. We have found that only the physicians who have the ability to spend money and have social and political influence can shift their posting to Dhaka from villages. There is intense pressure of work in the rural areas. As a result, the quality of the service falls and people complain about the physicians. People only see them at chambers or hospitals.