People lack confidence in country’s healthcare: Health minister

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen has said people do not have confidence in the country's healthcare services, so they go abroad for treatment. He stressed boosting people’s confidence on healthcare services in the country.

The minister made these remarks while addressing a press conference on Sunday. The health ministry organised the press conference to brief on the 145th meeting of World Health Organisation in Geneva, the joining of Saima Wazed, daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as WHO’s regional director for South-East Asia.