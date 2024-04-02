Country facing crises, people can’t live the way they aspire: Dr Yunus

At the same time, the court has fixed 2 May as the date for the hearing to form the charges.

Earlier, Dr Yunus appeared before the court at 12:50 pm today, Tuesday.

The noted economist told the media, “If we look at ourselves, do we see us being able to carry out our respective roles? Are we able to perform what we wanted to do? How would we protest if we cannot do that? How could we make others listen to us? We find a way to make other people listen to us. There is no other way than this.”

Stating that we all form this country, the Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus said, “This is the month of Ramadan. Let’s pray to Allah so that we can get rid of crises. We are facing many types of crises. Personally, I’m also facing different types of crises. My colleagues are facing many crises, and so is the country. Please pray to get rid of this.”