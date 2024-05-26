Cyclone Remal: Chattogram Shah Amanat airport closed

Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram has been declared shut from 12:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday due to cyclone Remal created over the Bay of Bengal.

An official at the airport has confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The meteorological department on Sunday asked Payra and Mongla seaports to hoist great danger signal No 10 as cyclonic storm Remal is approaching towards the Bangladesh coast.