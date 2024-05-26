Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal: Chattogram Shah Amanat airport closed

Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram has been declared shut from 12:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday due to cyclone Remal created over the Bay of Bengal.

An official at the airport has confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The meteorological department on Sunday asked Payra and Mongla seaports to hoist great danger signal No 10 as cyclonic storm Remal is approaching towards the Bangladesh coast.

Besides, the Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports have been asked to display danger signal No 9.

The airport authorities have taken this decision following declaration of the great danger signal.

The official also said highest cautionary measures have been taken to tackle the cyclone Remal.

