Momen meets France, Spain foreign minister

During the meetings, they discussed the ways and means to further deepening bilateral collaboration and the ongoing geopolitical issues.
Bangladesh foreign minister also joined a group call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other foreign ministers attended the meeting.
In addition, he had informal interactions with his counterparts, including of Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, UK, Japan and USA, Bangladesh delegation sources said here this evening.
In the evening, Momen attended the opening session of the 8th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.
Following the inauguration of the Dialogue, he also joined the dinner hosted by India’s prime minister in honour of the distinguished guests.
In the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Momen addressed two separate sessions. Earlier in the morning, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed Momen at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) premises prior to the G20FMM.
Bangladesh foreign minister is now in New Delhi to attend the G20FMM at the invitation of India’s external affairs minister.