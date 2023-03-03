Momen meets France, Spain foreign minister

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday met his France and Spain counterparts -- Catherine Colonna and Jos Manuel Albares -- and Korean vice minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Do-hoon on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The two-day G20 FMM concluded on Thursday afternoon. As many as 40 delegations including nine special invitee countries and 13 international organisations attended the meeting of the world’s major economic grouping.