AL spreading propaganda against Yunus, Indian media involved: Press secy

Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam has said Awami League, which was ousted in the July mass uprising, is spreading propaganda against the interim government's chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

He also said that millions of dollars are being spent to portray Professor Yunus as a "terrorist leader." Indian media is also involved in this campaign.

Shafiqul Alam made these remarks during a book launching event titled "Graffiti of Rebellion: The 24th People's Uprising" at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

The book, written by GM Rajib Hossain, a journalist from the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), was launched in the presence of Shafiqul Alam as a special guest.

He said that the Awami League and the fallen autocrat, the "mother of corruption and enforced disappearances", are trying to challenge Bangladesh’s narrative. They claim that 3,000 police officers were killed, and they are portraying Professor Yunus as the leader of terrorists on their websites.