Chattogram port, airport to fully operate from Monday

Earlier, due to rough weather caused by Cyclone Mocha, the authorities suspended flight operations at Shah Amanat International Airport from 6:00 am on 13 May after Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued no. 8 disaster signal in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, all activities of Chattogram port were suspended since 12 May night due to warnings of Cyclone Mocha. Ships were being brought back to the jetty and outer anchor early Monday.