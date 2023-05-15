Chattogram port, airport to fully operate from Monday

As the effects of Cyclone Mocha have passed, Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport resumed flight operations from Monday morning.
Director of the Airport, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, said regular flights will depart from Shah Amanat International Airport from Monday morning.
Earlier, due to rough weather caused by Cyclone Mocha, the authorities suspended flight operations at Shah Amanat International Airport from 6:00 am on 13 May after Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued no. 8 disaster signal in Chattogram.
Meanwhile, all activities of Chattogram port were suspended since 12 May night due to warnings of Cyclone Mocha. Ships were being brought back to the jetty and outer anchor early Monday.
The Meteorological Department has asked Chattogram port to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 after the impact of Cyclone Mocha has passed. After the situation became normal, the Chittagong Port Authority decided to withdraw its alert-4 and normalise the port operations.
The port will be fully operational from Monday morning, said Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farouk.