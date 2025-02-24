Bangladesh

Deterioration of law and order

Road march for resignation of home adviser

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police put barricade on a street in Dhaka on 24 February 2025 after a group of students and youths under the banner of ‘Bangladesh against Rape and Repression’ bring out a road march, demanding resignation of home adviser.Sazid Hossain

The police barred a road march that was heading towards the Secretariat demanding the resignation of home adviser in front of the Shikkha Bhaban in Dhaka on Monday.

A group of students and youths under the banner of “Bangladesh against Rape and Repression’ brought out the road march from the Central Shaheed Central Minar in the capital protesting against the deterioration of law and order situation in the country and demanding the resignation of the home adviser.

A group of students and youths under the banner of ‘Bangladesh against Rape and Repression’ hold a rally on the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on 24 February 2025, demanding resignation of home adviser.
Sazid Hossain

Protesters first held a brief rally at the Central Shaheed Minar around 2:14 pm, then the road march began. As the march reached the Shikkha Bhaban, protesters met with police barriers. They removed the barriers and took position on the road,

Sima Akter, a student of Dhaka University, joined the road march. She said, “The home adviser could not still ensure our safety, and police led by him still keep mum. Women are insecure now. So, we demand home adviser will apologise to the national and leave his chair.”

