Deterioration of law and order
Road march for resignation of home adviser
The police barred a road march that was heading towards the Secretariat demanding the resignation of home adviser in front of the Shikkha Bhaban in Dhaka on Monday.
A group of students and youths under the banner of “Bangladesh against Rape and Repression’ brought out the road march from the Central Shaheed Central Minar in the capital protesting against the deterioration of law and order situation in the country and demanding the resignation of the home adviser.
Protesters first held a brief rally at the Central Shaheed Minar around 2:14 pm, then the road march began. As the march reached the Shikkha Bhaban, protesters met with police barriers. They removed the barriers and took position on the road,
Sima Akter, a student of Dhaka University, joined the road march. She said, “The home adviser could not still ensure our safety, and police led by him still keep mum. Women are insecure now. So, we demand home adviser will apologise to the national and leave his chair.”