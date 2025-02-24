Road march for resignation of home adviser

The police barred a road march that was heading towards the Secretariat demanding the resignation of home adviser in front of the Shikkha Bhaban in Dhaka on Monday.

A group of students and youths under the banner of “Bangladesh against Rape and Repression’ brought out the road march from the Central Shaheed Central Minar in the capital protesting against the deterioration of law and order situation in the country and demanding the resignation of the home adviser.