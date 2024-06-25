Foreign minister-CPC minister meeting
Communication between ruling parties important
A delegation of senior leaders of Awami League will visit China later, the foreign minister told the media
Communication between the two ruling parties of Bangladesh and China is important, remarked Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Monday.
He said this communication helps to understand the people of the two countries that results in one country adopting the right policies for another country.
Liu Jianchao held a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a hotel in the capital on Monday afternoon. Later he commented this to newspersons.
Liu Jianchao also said that he had extensive and fruitful discussions with the Bangladesh foreign minister and China is looking forward to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Beijing in the next two weeks.
Putting stress on the communication between the governing parties of the two countries, Liu Jianchao said, “In the discussion, I emphasised the context of communication between the political parties of the two countries.”
“Awami League is in power in Bangladesh and the Communist Party is in power in China. We believe that government policy originates from the perspectives of political parties. This means, the communication between the political parties of the two countries is very helpful to know and understand the mutual relationship between the government and the people. This communication also plays a role in adopting the right policy for each other. This communication is important,” he said.
After the discussion with the CPC leader, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud told newspersons, “China is our largest development partner and a big trade partner. We discussed the trade-deficit. We import from China products worth about USD 1.3 billion and export products worth USD 750 million. We have said that they can import medicine, leather and ceramic products from us.”
The prime minister is most likely to visit China from 8-11 July, he informed the media. He underscored that it is expected that significant improvements would be achieved in bilateral relations during the visit.
A delegation of businesspersons will accompany the prime minister in the visit, he added.
Stating that the Rohingya issue was discussed, Hasan Mahmud said, “I have sought China’s help to resolve the Rohingya crisis, especially in their repatriation. We also discussed the Gaza issue. I said we expect that China will play an active role in this regard.”
The foreign minister also said that China’s cooperation has been sought to include Bangladesh in BRICS, regardless of whether it is a member state or a partner state.
Hasan Mahmud said they sought more investment from China. Liu Jianchao also intended to invest more here.
However, there was no discussion on the Teesta project, the foreign minister said in response to a question of a newsperson.
