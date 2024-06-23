PM Hasina’s China visit: Talks to include 7 billion dollar loan

After almost a decade, prime minister Sheikh Hasina is to pay a state visit to China in the second week of July. During formal talks with Prime Minister Li Qiang on 9 July, financial assistance to meet Bangladesh's budget deficit and funding of new projects will be given importance.

Various areas of economic cooperation will gain focus during the forthcoming visit. In the backdrop of contemporary circumstances, geopolitics is likely to feature is discussions between the two leaders. A source at a high level in the government informed Prothom Alo of the matter.

According to diplomatic sources, a significant aspect of this visit will be a Chinese loan of USD 7 billion (USD 700 crore), equal to around 50.40 billion yuan (5,040 crore yuan). Of this, China will provide the equivalent USD 5 billion under trade assistance and the equivalent of USD 2 billion under budget assistance in local currency as credit to Bangladesh.

Also, just as decision has been taken for transactions in taka and rupees with India, a decision may also be taken for transactions in taka and yuan with China. An MoU to this end is being prepared.