PM Hasina seeks Chinese support to resolve Rohingya crisis

While briefing reporters after the call on, prime minister’s press secretary Md. Nayeemul Islam Khan quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying, “It (Rohingya crisis) is very much frustrating and worrying for us.”

He said that the prime minister told the Chinese minister, “It’s a special message (from myself) to convey to the Chinese President (for an amicable solution to the Rohingya crisis).”

She also requested the minister to do something with own and extra interest for it, he added.

Liu Jianchao said China is committed and working with Myanmar to figure out how to improve the situation regarding the Rohingya issue. “China is committed and they are working with them on how to improve the situation,” he added.

The Chinese minister mentioned that the Rohingya issue is complicated and it continues there internally, saying: “Even the Myanmar government doesn’t have that position to implement any plan (regarding this issue). The civil war situation has been turned into a complex issue due to the conflicting situation (there).”