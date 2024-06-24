Diplomacy
PM Hasina seeks Chinese support to resolve Rohingya crisis
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Monday sought Chinese support to solve the Rohingya crisis quickly.
“Bangladesh is now very much worried about the Rohingya crisis due to uncertainty of a solution as there has already been six years of influx of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Bangladesh,” she said.
The prime minister sought this support as Liu Jianchao, Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China, called on her at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (parliament) Office.
While briefing reporters after the call on, prime minister’s press secretary Md. Nayeemul Islam Khan quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying, “It (Rohingya crisis) is very much frustrating and worrying for us.”
He said that the prime minister told the Chinese minister, “It’s a special message (from myself) to convey to the Chinese President (for an amicable solution to the Rohingya crisis).”
She also requested the minister to do something with own and extra interest for it, he added.
Liu Jianchao said China is committed and working with Myanmar to figure out how to improve the situation regarding the Rohingya issue. “China is committed and they are working with them on how to improve the situation,” he added.
The Chinese minister mentioned that the Rohingya issue is complicated and it continues there internally, saying: “Even the Myanmar government doesn’t have that position to implement any plan (regarding this issue). The civil war situation has been turned into a complex issue due to the conflicting situation (there).”
He also said that China realised that Bangladesh is affected due to the Rohingya issue and his country highly appreciates Bangladesh for supporting the Rohingyas in a humanitarian way.
Referring to the foreign policy of Bangladesh “friendship to all, malice to none”, the prime minister said that her country is firmly committed to this foreign policy introduced by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
She said the main motto of their politics is development and up-gradation of the country’s mass people as well as ensure their food security, houses, education and increase of purchasing power.
Talking about the next visit of Sheikh Hasina in China next month, the visiting Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao said that it would further strengthen the extraordinary friendship between the two countries. “This visit will further cement our relationship.”
He was overwhelmed with the unprecedented development of Bangladesh.
The Chinese minister said that his country is interested in enhancing the relationship between the two countries in science, technology, innovation and Artificial Intelligence.
Regarding the economic situation of the world, he said that even the economic situation of China is sluggish. He mentioned that last year the growth was 5.2 per cent and the first quarter of the current fiscal is maintained at 5.3 per cent. “We have to work more and so do Bangladesh,” he added.
Liu Jianchao said that China in a stage of development witnessed a sluggish economy, but technology and science was not that advanced to tackle that situation at that time.
“So, we have suffered a little bit more, and it was tough for us to tackle that situation, but fortunately Bangladesh could be able to tackle that situation with smart technology, AI and innovation,” he said.
Laying emphasis on enhancing party to party (Chinese Communist Party and Awami League) cooperation, he also said that peace and stability of the region is important for them.
The Chinese Minister of International Department of the Communist Party put importance on cooperation of economy, investment and party to party.
Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and principal secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.