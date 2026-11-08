Braille printer for visually impaired, Tk 500,000-device available for Tk 28,000

Users can operate Sync V-1 through dedicated software. When they type text in Bengali or English into the software, it automatically converts the text into Braille characters. They then insert a sheet of paper into the printer, which embosses the text in Braille dots. This eliminates the need to write Braille manually.

Users can also print text extracted from various file formats, including PDF and Word documents, rather than just typed text. The device currently supports Bengali and English.

Professor Ahsanullah said that further software development could make Braille printing available in other languages as well.

One of the device’s key advantages over conventional Braille printers is its compact size and portability. Users can carry it with them according to their needs and print materials whenever required.

Professor Ahsanullah said, “Conventional Braille printers available abroad can cost between USD 2,500 and USD 5,000, or even more. Our aim was to develop an affordable device that individuals could use themselves. Our primary objective is to make educational materials more accessible to visually impaired people.”