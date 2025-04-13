Police Week-2025: No parade as progs curtailed, special directives on role during elections

The Police Week has been deferred by a week due to the changing situation this year. This time it will be held for three days, from 29 April to 1 May, instead of the traditional seven-day arrangement.

In the Police Week, instructions will be given on the role and work of the police during the next parliamentary elections. However, for the first time there will be no parade this year.

The activities of the Police Week will start with a speech of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at Rajarbagh Police Lines, police officials said.