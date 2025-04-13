Police Week-2025: No parade as progs curtailed, special directives on role during elections
For the first time, a meeting will be held between the policymakers of the force and people from different walks of life to exchange views on policing and related issues
The Police Week has been deferred by a week due to the changing situation this year. This time it will be held for three days, from 29 April to 1 May, instead of the traditional seven-day arrangement.
In the Police Week, instructions will be given on the role and work of the police during the next parliamentary elections. However, for the first time there will be no parade this year.
The activities of the Police Week will start with a speech of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at Rajarbagh Police Lines, police officials said.
After that, he will present medals to the police members. Due to the changing situation, this time, instead of seven days, the Police Week is being held for three days and no parade has been included.
Sources from the police headquarters said that this time there will be neither the shield parade nor any other competitions. No supplements will be published in newspapers on the occasion of the Police Week.
Besides, there will be no conference of police officers with the President; senior police officers will not go to the office of the Chief Adviser, and there will be no session with the Chief Justice either. There will be no special programmes on radio and television.
However, for the first time, a meeting will be held between the policymakers of the force and people from different walks of life to exchange views on policing and related issues.
Meanwhile, several police officers maintained that it was not right to organise the Police Week programmes on 1 May as the day is observed as International Workers’ Day.
All the government and private institutions remain closed on that day.
The police officials further said that instructions will be received from this year’s Police Week on the role and work of the force during the next national parliamentary elections. Besides this, there will be an opportunity to discuss various internal demands of the police and the problems at the field-level in detail.
Several officers of the police headquarters informed that Police Week was usually held in January-February in previous years. This time, due to the changed situation, Police Week is being held in the last week of April.
Several senior officials of the police headquarters told Prothom Alo that the police officers will present their demands to the Chief Adviser for the implementation of the reform initiatives taken for the police sector, including the opportunity to work independently, and the formation of an independent police commission.
Demands will also be made to solve the transport crisis and housing problems of the force.
The police members will be awarded the President Police Medal (PPM) and the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) in recognition of their bravery and heroic works.
During the government of Bangladesh Awami League, medals were awarded to police members for their role in elections and over political considerations. But this is the first time that medals are being given to police members considering their professionalism and work qualifications.
Police headquarters sources informed Prothom Alo that the government has directed not to award more than 122 medals. A record 400 people were given medals in the Police Week last year.
The government has also decided that from now on, police members will be awarded medals throughout the year for their professionalism and qualifications. The awarded members will also receive financial benefits from then on. Later, they will be honoured by presenting the medals during the Police Week.
Speaking about the overall situation, police headquarters spokesperson Enamul Haque told Prothom Alo the Police Week this year will be organised for three days taking into consideration the weather and overall situation. However, all the important issues will be included in the event.