Jamaat leader detained at airport had Tk 7.4m: Police

Earlier, at around 12:45 pm, Nilphamari superintendent of police Sheikh Zahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that Belal Uddin had been detained at the airport. The detained leader claimed that the amount of money in his possession was more than Tk 5 million. Police had not counted the cash at that time and said it would be counted in the presence of all concerned.

Police later said that after counting, the amount was found to be Tk 7.4 million.