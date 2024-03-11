Business group borrowed Tk 12b, BB not aware of this: AK Azad

The Bangladesh Bank does not have enough power to regulate the banking sector, a member of parliament, AK Azad has remarked.

He pointed out that a business group borrowed Tk 12 billion from a bank but the Bangladesh Bank does not know that.

Banks have a credit ceiling for single customers, said AK Azad, a former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), an apex organisation of businesspersons in the country.

AK Azad said these in his speech as a special guest at a discussion titled ‘Pre-budget discussion: Expectations of the private sector’, at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Sunday.

The meeting was jointly organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Bangla daily Samakal and Channel 24, a private television channel.

He mentioned though the central bank later investigated and found out about this incident, but no action was taken against anyone.

This is happening due to the weakness of the Bangladesh Bank, AK Azad remarked.