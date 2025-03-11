Magura child rape: Condition of the child deteriorates again

The condition of that child from Magura has deteriorated again, stated physicians. A physician from the medical board said that her brain has become ‘unresponsive’.

A member of the medical board told Prothom Alo in the morning today, Tuesday that her condition had improved a bit on Monday. However, the child’s brain has become unresponsive today.

An attempt had been made to strangle the child to death during the incident and her brain suffered from a lack of oxygen. She was left in that condition till she was taken to the hospital around 11:00 am next day. As a result, her brain suffered a major damage from the prolonged lack of oxygen.