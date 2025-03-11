Magura child rape: Condition of the child deteriorates again
The condition of that child from Magura has deteriorated again, stated physicians. A physician from the medical board said that her brain has become ‘unresponsive’.
A member of the medical board told Prothom Alo in the morning today, Tuesday that her condition had improved a bit on Monday. However, the child’s brain has become unresponsive today.
An attempt had been made to strangle the child to death during the incident and her brain suffered from a lack of oxygen. She was left in that condition till she was taken to the hospital around 11:00 am next day. As a result, her brain suffered a major damage from the prolonged lack of oxygen.
A cousin of the child told Prothom Alo that the physicians have told them that she is not in a good condition today.
The news of the child’s physical condition deteriorating has been confirmed by speaking to a physician of the medical board formed with specialist physicians for the treatment of the child and relatives of the child this morning.
The physician said, the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) (measure a person’s level of consciousness after a brain injury) reading has dropped down to three again. The normal GCS level is 15. The state of GCS 3 is considered the unresponsive state of the brain. As her condition had improved from GCS 3 to GCS 5 since Monday morning, it was assumed that her condition has improved a little.
The mother of this eight-year-old child has filed a case on allegation of the girl being raped while visiting the house of her elder sister’s in-laws. The brother-in-law of the child along with his father, mother and brother have been arrested and sent on remand.
The mother-in-law of the child’s sister had brought the child in an unconscious state to Magura 250-bed hospital around 11:00 am on last Thursday. The mother of the child arrived at the hospital later. On the same day, she was sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment in the afternoon.
From there she was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday night. Later, she was put on life support on Friday night. The child in a critical condition was shifted from Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s PICU to the Combined Military Hospital in on Saturday evening. The child is still on life support.
An eight-member medical board with specialist physicians led by the CMH chief surgeon has been formed. There are surgical specialists, plastic surgeon, physicians from gynecology and obstetrics department, pediatric neurology department, anesthesia department, paediatric cardiology department, urology department, and thoracic surgery department on the medical board.