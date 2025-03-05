Govt killing July spirit through CSA cases: DSA Victims Network

Even after seven months of the mass uprising, the government continuous to suppress the spirit of July by filing cases under the Cyber Security Act (CSA), according to Digital Security Act (DSA) Victims Network. They also believe that the government is slowly losing public trust.

The Network expressed their concerns in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement highlighted that even in post-uprising Bangladesh, the notorious has not been repealed; rather new cases are being filed under it. Instead of halting the registering of cases under this Act, the government and law enforcement agencies are proceeding with new cases and rushing to make arrests without proper investigation.