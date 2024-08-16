Incidents of stripping, assaulting at Dhanmondi 32 constitute human rights violations: Sarjis Alam

Saying that all of the Students Against Discrimination sat together on Thursday night, Sarjis Alam added, “We have clarified that we are trying to find out whether any of our coordinators or co-coordinators is involved in these incidents anywhere in Bangladesh, and if the involvement of any coordinator or co-coordinate is found, we will expel them from the team immediately. Those who did the acts like stripping and assaulting people have violated human rights. These are in no way lawful. Our second decision is that the Students Against Discrimination as a pressure group will do whatever is necessary to take legal action against those people. We have two student representatives in the government and we will try to ensure justice through them.”

Sarjis Alam said, "We are giving a clear message that we cannot prevent anyone who wants to place flowers at Dhanmondi 32 on 15 August to mourn someone. Whenever someone came to power in independent Bangladesh, only their supreme persons were shown respect and the rest were demeaned, let alone show honour. Those who deserve respect as per their place in history did not receive it."

"While speaking about the history of Bangladesh it is undeniable that everyone will be remembered as per their contributions. None must be demeaned intentionally and politically. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman must be given respect as much as he deserves; similarly, the respect that Ziaur Rahman deserves must be given too. When damaging activities are committed out of political vengeance after such a mass uprising, we never support this from our places. If anyone from us did these activities, let us boycott them.”