Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April

The US giant Chevron is likely to start its two drilling works in April next year to explore more gas in its extended area in the Bibiyana gas field.

“We’re now mobilising our workforce and equipment to start the drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area”, a top official of Chevron told UNB.

He said that a rig was contracted from a North African country to conduct the drilling work at well Nos-27 and 28, which are located in the flanked area.

“The rig is now in Dubai on the way to Bangladesh”, he said preferring anonymity, as he is not authorised to talk officially.