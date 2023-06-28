More Bangladeshis to return home from war-torn Sudan

Another 100 or so Bangladeshi nationals are set to return from war-torn Sudan early next week, as part of the government's rekindled evacuation effort, state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam has revealed.

In the first phase, a total of 80 Bangladeshi nationals -- stuck in Sudan -- are set to take Sudan’s Badr Airlines flight to Doha on June 30 as there’s no flight available from Sudan to Jeddah right now, the state minister said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, reports UNB.