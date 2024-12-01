Dhaka-Delhi relations to be built in light of changed situation

Relations between Bangladesh and India have to be built on the basis of sovereignty, mutual interest and dignity as the dimension and equation of Bangladesh's relations with India have changed after 5 August.

Learning from past mistakes, it is essential to establish national consensus on national interests, such as relations with India.

Experts made this remark at a roundtable organised at North South University in the capital on Saturday.

Foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain said that the role played by India’s media has not been helpful in establishing normal relations between the two countries.

The roundtable, titled 'Bangladesh-India Relations: Expectations, Obstacles, and the Future', was jointly organised by North South University’s South Asia Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) and the Department of Political Science and Sociology.

In his speech as the chief guest, foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain said, "Before 5 August, there was one kind of relationship with India. After 5 August, that changed, and this is the reality. Based on this reality, we need to rebuild our relationship with India and maintain it. Any change takes time. I believe that India will realise how to move forward with Bangladesh in this changed situation, and they are already doing that. I hope they will continue accordingly."