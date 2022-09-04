PM Hasina opens Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Bridge in Pirojpur

With the opening of the bridge, dreams of millions of the country’s southwestern region is materialised as it established direct road connectivity between Khulna and Barishal divisions.

The construction of the bridge started on 1 November, 2018. The Roads and Highways Department constructed the ‘Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge’ at a cost of Tk 8.94 billion (894.08 crore).