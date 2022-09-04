PM Hasina opens Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Bridge in Pirojpur

With the opening of the bridge, dreams of millions of the country’s southwestern region is materialised as it established direct road connectivity between Khulna and Barishal divisions.
The construction of the bridge started on 1 November, 2018. The Roads and Highways Department constructed the ‘Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge’ at a cost of Tk 8.94 billion (894.08 crore).
The Chinese government provided just over Tk 6.54 billion (654.80 crore) as project assistance for the bridge while the Bangladesh government spent Tk 2.39 billion (239.80 crore).
The bridge helps establish direct road connectivity among Kuakata sea beach, Payra deep sea port, Mongla sea port and the country’s largest land port Benapole.