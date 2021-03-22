Bangladesh

Daily Janakantha editor Atiqullah Khan Masud no more

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Editor and Publisher of the daily Janakantha Atiqullah Khan Masud passed away at his residence in the capital at around 5:00am on Monday.

He was 71.

Confirming the death, special correspondent of Janakantha Tapan Kumar Biswash told Prothom Alo that Atiqullah Khan Masud had been suffering from breathing issues.

He is survived by his wife and two sons and grandchildren.

Atiqullah Khan Masud founded the daily Janakantha in 1993. He was the editor, printer and the publisher of the newspaper.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh

More News

Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari arrives in Dhaka

Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari arrives in Dhaka

9 UK-returnees escape from quarantine in Sylhet, return after 12hrs

This is an aerial view of the Sylhet city. Nine UK-returnees of the same family disappeared from a Sylhet hotel that has been converted to an institutional quarantine centre on Sunday, before returning around 12 hours later

State minister Enamur tests Covid-19 positive

State minister Enamur tests Covid-19 positive

News of general holiday over Covid-19 false: Ministry

News of general holiday over Covid-19 false: Ministry