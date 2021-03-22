Daily Janakantha editor Atiqullah Khan Masud no more

Editor and Publisher of the daily Janakantha Atiqullah Khan Masud passed away at his residence in the capital at around 5:00am on Monday.

He was 71.

Confirming the death, special correspondent of Janakantha Tapan Kumar Biswash told Prothom Alo that Atiqullah Khan Masud had been suffering from breathing issues.

He is survived by his wife and two sons and grandchildren.

Atiqullah Khan Masud founded the daily Janakantha in 1993. He was the editor, printer and the publisher of the newspaper.