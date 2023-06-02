President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony

President Mohammed Shahabuddin this morning reached Turkey's capital Ankara on a six-day visit to attend the installation ceremony of Turkish president-elect Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slated for 3 June.

"A VVIP aircraft (Flight No-BG 207) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the president along with his spouse Rebecca Sultana and his entourage members, landed at Ankara Esenboga Airport, Ankara at about 4:30am (Turkey local time)," president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin, who is now accompanying the President, told BSS over phone this afternoon.