DB official Saklain transferred for 'intimacy' with Pori Moni

Deputy commissioner of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Golam Saklain has been transferred to the Public Order Management division amid discussions of his intimacy with actress Pori Moni.

DMP’s media and public relations division’s deputy commissioner Md Faruk Hossain confirmed Prothom Alo about the development.

He said Saklain had been relieved of all duties of DB before the transfer order.