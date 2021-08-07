DB official Saklain transferred for 'intimacy' with Pori Moni

A media report recently alleged that Pori Moni would visit Saklain’s house.
The police officer, however, denied the allegation saying that Pori Moni called him as he was the investigating officer of a case filed by the actress.
He claimed that Pori Moni did not visit his house and they did not have any intimacy.
Private television Ekattor reported that a DB official wearing a red T-shirt got out of Pori Moni’s white Harrier at 8:15pm on 1 August. The actress wearing a white nightie also stepped out of the car.
The police official took the keys of his apartment from the policeman in charge of the security and headed towards the apartment. A trolley bag was later taken to the apartment from Pori Moni’s SUV.
Saklain would live at the Rajarbagh Officer’s Colony’s Modhumoti building, according to the TV report.
Some other media outlets also published stories regarding the incident.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Pori Moni following a raid on her residence at Banani in Dhaka on Wednesday.
RAB said they recovered some drugs and liquor from her possession during the raid.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mamunur Rashid on Thursday night granted four-day remand for her in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.