Ex-justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury put on 2-day remand

According to the prosecution, Md Abu Zar Sheikh, a student, sustained bullet injuries during the anti-discrimination student movement in Pragati Sarani of Gulshan area on 19 July, last year.

He succumbed to his injuries on 27 July at a private hospital in the capital.

Abu Zar’s mother filed a case with Gulshan Police Station on 16 November, 2024.

Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik was detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Kanaighat border area in Sylhet just before he was attempting to depart for India on 24 August, 2024.