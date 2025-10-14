BSTI rules suspended: Gur unfit for consumption floods Bangladesh markets
Just three months after the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) introduced new quality standards to curb the import of substandard gur, the rules have been suspended for two months following appeals from importers.
During this suspension period alone, 151 tonnes of gur (molasses) “unfit-for-consumption” have entered Bangladesh through the Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj.
Imported from India under the label “sugar molasses,” the consignments reportedly contain excessive levels of sulphur dioxide and various synthetic colouring and chemical agents.
Traders in Rajshahi and Natore are using the imported material to produce palm and sugarcane molasses that are later sold as edible sweeteners in local markets.
Law enforcement agencies had previously raided and dismantled factories producing adulterated molasses, destroying stockpiles and refining owners. Yet, the trade persisted. It only halted briefly after BSTI set the national standard for molasses on 15 July, requiring testing and certification before clearance at land ports.
According to BSTI, the maximum allowable level of sulphur dioxide in edible molasses is 70 ppm, consistent with international standards. The new benchmark also included three microbiological parameters recommended by the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) to ensure consumer safety. However, tests showed that molasses imported from India exceeded these limits.
Following the new standards, importers failed to obtain clearance for their consignments and appealed to BSTI to remove the microbiological parameters and raise the permissible sulphur dioxide limit.
BSTI’s technical committee on sugar and industrial products — chaired by Professor Md Anisur Rahman Mazumder of Bangladesh Agricultural University’s Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology — held a meeting on 11 September. Later, on 17 September the BSTI decided to suspend enforcement of the standards for two months.
As the decision opened the way for fresh imports, on 21 September, a truck carrying 31 tonnes of semi-liquid molasses entered Bangladesh, followed by three more trucks with 120 tonnes the next day through Sonamasjid land port.
Previously, this type of gur was openly supplied to different areas by cycle-vans and trucks. On Saturday morning, several such vans loaded with gur were seen in front of Digha Bazar in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi. The gur containers were covered with cloth. Upon removal of the cloth, they were found to be all tin-packaged Indian molasses. Workers were seen melting the imported molasses to produce new batches of local molasses at a large factory in Khordda Bausa village of the upazila.
Besides, a visit to several other villages in Bagha upazila, Rajshahi, revealed that these imports are being melted and reprocessed into new batches of gur for sale. Empty tin containers labelled as Indian molasses were found at scrap shops in Arani market, confirming the reuse of imported material.
Prothom Alo contacted professor Anisur Rahman Mazumder, who said that sulphur dioxide above 70 ppm and the presence of harmful microbes make molasses “highly hazardous to health.”
Still, he said, since those microbiological parameters are not mandatory for BSTI certification, enforcement was suspended for two months. Now traders could resolve the matter through consultation with the BFSA and the committee would take action based on the decision.
Chapainawabganj Chamber of Commerce president Md Abdul Wahed, who attended the same meeting, admitted that raising the sulphur dioxide limit would be unsafe but argued for a “temporary relaxation” of microbiological testing to ease pressure on importers and small producers.
The traders could resolve the matter through discussion with the food safety authority by that time. “Personally, I don’t want businesses to continue harming people.” he added.
BSTI deputy director (agriculture and food) Enamul Haque was also present in the meeting. He told Prothom Alo over mobile phone that the agency would not compromise on product quality.
“BDS (standard) was updated to ensure the quality of gur. Following this, anyone importing molasses must ensure 100 per cent compliance with BSTI standards. Then no one will be able to feed people what is unfit for human consumption,” he said.
“Because of the decision, gur traders were facing problems. As the importers appealed, they were allowed two months. The committee will work with them if they can bring recommendations from the Food Safety Authority, but the quality benchmark will not be compromised,” Enamul Haque stated.