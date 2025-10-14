BSTI rules suspended: Gur unfit for consumption floods Bangladesh markets

Traders in Rajshahi and Natore are using the imported material to produce palm and sugarcane molasses that are later sold as edible sweeteners in local markets.

Law enforcement agencies had previously raided and dismantled factories producing adulterated molasses, destroying stockpiles and refining owners. Yet, the trade persisted. It only halted briefly after BSTI set the national standard for molasses on 15 July, requiring testing and certification before clearance at land ports.

According to BSTI, the maximum allowable level of sulphur dioxide in edible molasses is 70 ppm, consistent with international standards. The new benchmark also included three microbiological parameters recommended by the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) to ensure consumer safety. However, tests showed that molasses imported from India exceeded these limits.

Following the new standards, importers failed to obtain clearance for their consignments and appealed to BSTI to remove the microbiological parameters and raise the permissible sulphur dioxide limit.

BSTI’s technical committee on sugar and industrial products — chaired by Professor Md Anisur Rahman Mazumder of Bangladesh Agricultural University’s Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology — held a meeting on 11 September. Later, on 17 September the BSTI decided to suspend enforcement of the standards for two months.