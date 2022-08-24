Nearly 50pc cases related to rape

Nearly 50 per cent of the cases filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act are related to rape as Bangladesh has registered a steady uptick in rape cases throughout the past five years.

Experts said the rape cases are on the rise due to lack of proper enforcement of laws, weak and lengthy trial process, and a culture of impunity.

According to the police headquarters, a total of 7,350 cases have been filed under the Women and Children Repression Act in the first seven months of the current year. Of them, some 3,523 cases are related to rape.

Describing rape as a social problem, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said there are many reasons behind the rape and they are doing their part to contain it.

“We are doing our part to prevent rape. We even do not spare the policemen if they neglect. I think, it is not possible to prevent rape fully unless the society comes forward,” said the home minister.

Different types of rape are taking place across the country as the media reports and case statements say. A passenger bus, which was heading towards Dhaka from Kushtia, was robbed at Madhupur area in Tangail on 2 August. At one stage, the robbers raped a woman in turns as she protested against the robbery.