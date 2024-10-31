Repatriating stolen money is hard, but doable: US Charge dáffaires

US Charge dáffaires Helen LaFave said repatriating stolen money is hard, but it was doable.

She also said that the US was already supporting Bangladesh with advice and other assistance to help recover the money and bring it back to Bangladesh.

LaFave said this on Thursday while paying a farewell call on chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at his office in Tejgaon, Dhaka, stated a press release of the chief adviser's press wing.

In response to that the chief adviser said, "We will definitely make it happen."