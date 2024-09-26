Dr. Yunus seeks world leaders’ steps to end Rohingya crisis

Urging the international community to come forward to resolve the long-pending Rohingya crisis, chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus has said if this crisis is not resolved, not only Bangladesh but the entire region will also fall into trouble.

“We have to be careful...we must pay attention to this,” he said while speaking at a high-level discussion about the Rohingya crisis on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday evening.

Foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain, high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi, ICC prosecutor Karim AA Khan and IOM director general Amy Pope, among others, spoke at the event.