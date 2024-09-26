Dr. Yunus seeks world leaders’ steps to end Rohingya crisis
Urging the international community to come forward to resolve the long-pending Rohingya crisis, chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus has said if this crisis is not resolved, not only Bangladesh but the entire region will also fall into trouble.
“We have to be careful...we must pay attention to this,” he said while speaking at a high-level discussion about the Rohingya crisis on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday evening.
Foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain, high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi, ICC prosecutor Karim AA Khan and IOM director general Amy Pope, among others, spoke at the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yunus proposed rethinking the solution to the Rohingya crisis to the international community.
“First of all, we want the UN Secretary General to organise a conference on the Rohingya crisis in the presence of all parties involved as soon as possible,” he said.
Reviewing the overall situation of the Rohingya crisis, the chief adviser said a new and far-sighted solution should be proposed to resolve the crisis.
Secondly, he said, there is a need to revive the ‘Joint Response Plan’ programme conducted jointly by the United Nations and Bangladesh.
Since there is a lack of funds to spend on Rohingyas, the process of raising money should be strengthened with political decisions, Yunus added.
In the third proposal, he said the international community should come forward with sincere support to ensure justice for the crimes of genocide committed against the Rohingya people.
To ensure long-term peace and security in Myanmar, justice for these Rohingyas, who were persecuted by Myanmar’s military junta, must be ensured, he stressed.
High commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi said he was honoured to participate in the discussion led by Muhamad Yunus on the Rohingya crisis.
“Like every year, the event was held but the presence of Dr. Yunus and his vision made this discussion particularly important. We must continue our efforts to end discrimination, statelessness and forced displacement of the Rohingya people,” he added.
Talking to news agency BSS after the meeting, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said this event on the Rohingya crisis was very successful.
All praised Bangladesh’s efforts and reiterated their pledge of continued support for Rohingyas, he said.
IOM director general Amy Pope said the Rohingya people should not be forgotten, so all should do more to resolve this crisis and continue the necessary support and long-term process of solution to this crisis.
The IOM chief further said it is committed to doing everything possible to achieve this goal.
While participating in the high-level UNGA sidelines event on the Rohingya crisis, US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya announced nearly $199 million in new assistance for Rohingya refugees and communities hosting them.
Meanwhile, during the ongoing UN General Assembly session, some Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh sent a message to world leaders asking, “Do not make us frustrated”.
They, in the video message, said the Rohingya community should not be forgotten.
Yunus seeks Pakistan’s support to revive SARRC
The chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has called for the revival of the SAARC as a top platform for regional cooperation in South Asia.
He made the call Wednesday during his meeting with Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session at the UN headquarters in New York.
During the meeting, the two leaders also underscored the need for revitalising the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Professor Yunus said reviving SAARC could be a good way to start it and sought Pakistan’s support.
Shehbaz Sharif promised his support for the initiative and suggested that both the countries should move step by step in reviving the regional platform.
Sharif said Bangladesh and Pakistan should open a “new page” in their relations to enhance cooperation in various aspects.
“It’s very essential to revive our relations,” he said.
Sharif expressed Pakistan’s interest in investing in Bangladesh’s textile and leather sectors.
Yunus proposed an exchange of youth programmes between the two countries.
They also discussed renewing foreign secretary-level talks and reactivating the joint commission between the two countries.
Foreign advisor Touhid Hossain was also present during the meeting.
Yunus gifts ‘The Art of Triumph’ to anthropologist Jane Goodall
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presented the book “The Art of Triumph” to renowned zoologist, primatologist, and anthropologist Jane Goodall at The New York Times headquarters on Wednesday.
She introduced a microcredit system into her consolation programmes, the chief adviser’s press wing said.