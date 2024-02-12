Bangladesh isn’t bankrupt, time needed to resolve problems: Finance minister

“Bangladesh has not gone bankrupt; there are some crises as well as attempts to resolve those. We are back on track, the situation is improving. But it’s not that there will be solutions overnight following the constitution of the new cabinet. It will take some time,” said the minister.

Speaking to the media, Arnoud Hameleers said IFAD has been conducting seven projects worth US $2 billion in Bangladesh. At the same time, initiatives have been taken to help the marginal farmers market their products.