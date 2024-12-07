Fact check
49 Indian media outlets run false reports on Bangladesh
An investigation by the Rumor Scanner team found that between 12 August and 5 December, some 13 false reports were run in Indian media after the fall of the Awami League government.
"Following the fall of the Awami League government, Indian media outlets began circulating a series of rumors about the situation in Bangladesh," said a report of Rumor Scanner Bangladesh, a fact checking organization, on "Spread of Fake News about Bangladesh in Indian Media Outlets" published on its website on Friday.
The report said a total of 49 Indian media outlets were identified for spreading these fake news stories. Among them, Republic Bangla led the list, broadcasting five rumors. Hindustan Times, Zee News, and Live Mint followed closely, each spreading three rumors. Additionally, Republic, India Today, ABP Anand, and Aaj Tak each broadcast two rumors.
Among these rumors were: a fake open letter attributed to Sheikh Hasina after her resignation, a video of a human chain by a Muslim man searching for his missing son being falsely claimed to involve a Hindu person, a false report claiming Dr Muhammad Yunus was admitted to the ICU, baseless claims about lifting the ban on banned militant organizations in Bangladesh, a fabricated story claiming Dr Yunus fled to France after Trump's victory, false allegations about arms being smuggled into Bangladesh via a Pakistani ship, misrepresentation of the slain lawyer Saiful Islam as Chinmoy Krishna's lawyer, rumors about Indian channels being banned in Bangladesh, the spreading of a video of idol immersion in India falsely claiming it was in response to Hindu idols being destroyed in Bangladesh due to Muslim attacks, a false claim about an attack on a Shyamoli Paribahan bus, fabricated reports of an assault on Chinmoy Krishna's lawyer, and misleading news about the UK issuing a travel advisory due to potential terrorist attacks in Bangladesh.
After being ousted from power on 5 August and seeking refuge in India, Sheikh Hasina allegedly issued an open letter from Delhi to the public, claiming that the United States was responsible for her removal. This claim was widely circulated in Indian media.
However, it was later revealed that Sheikh Hasina had not issued any such letter. An investigation by the Rumor Scanner team found that the letter first spread on Facebook and was later published with a date in the print edition of the Agartala-based daily Tripura Bhobishyot. Following this, screenshots of the letter were widely shared on social media and later broadcast by several media outlets in both India and Bangladesh.
After 5 August, a video spread across various Indian media outlets, claiming that a Hindu man was holding a human chain to search for his missing son.
However, an investigation by the Rumor Scanner team revealed that the man was actually Muslim, and his name was Babul Howlader. His son has been missing since 2013, and the human chain was organized in an effort to find him.
After Sheikh Hasina lost power, an interim government was formed on August 8, with Dr Muhammad Yunus appointed as the chief adviser. Indian media outlets claimed that Dr Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, had fallen ill and was admitted to the ICU.
A photo of a patient receiving treatment in a hospital was also published alongside this claim. However, an investigation by the Rumor Scanner team revealed that the photo was not of Dr Yunus. In fact, it was neither recent nor from Bangladesh. Dr Yunus is, in fact, in good health.
Indian media outlets claimed that after the political change in Bangladesh, bans on several banned militant organizations had been lifted. However, an investigation by the Rumor Scanner team found no truth to this claim. The false assertion was circulated in Indian media without any reliable information or evidence to support it.
On November 5, Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, won the 47th Presidential election in the United States. Following Trump's victory, a claim spread across Indian media alleging that Dr Muhammad Yunus had fled to France. However, an investigation by the Rumor Scanner team found that this claim was false. The photo used as evidence of his escape was actually taken on August 8, when Dr Yunus was returning from France to Bangladesh.
On 13 November, for the first time since independence, a container-carrying ship docked at the Port of Chattogram directly from Karachi, Pakistan. Indian media outlets claimed that the ship was the same Pakistani military vessel, "Swat", which had brought arms and ammunition to Chattogram during the 1971 Liberation War.
They further alleged that the ship was carrying weapons from Pakistan to Bangladesh. However, an investigation by the Rumor Scanner team found no truth to these claims. The ship's name was MV Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, a commercial vessel that brought industrial raw materials and consumer goods to Bangladesh.
On 25 November, the Detective Police arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the spokesperson of the United Sanatan Awakening Alliance, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on charges of disrespecting the national flag.
The following day, on November 26, he was presented before a Chattogram court, where his bail was denied. Tensions rose in the court premises, and as authorities attempted to escort Chinmoy to a prison van for transfer to jail, his supporters began protesting. The police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) used batons and sound grenades to disperse the demonstrators. During the clashes, Chattogram District Court lawyer Saiful Islam Alif was killed. Indian media outlets claimed that Saiful Islam was murdered because he was Chinmoy's lawyer. However, this claim was incorrect. Chinmoy's lawyer was Subhashish Sharma, not Saiful Islam.
Some Indian media outlets claimed that the broadcasts of Indian satellite channels had been shut down in Bangladesh. However, an investigation by the Rumor Scanner team found that the channels were still operational. Both the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh confirmed to the Rumor Scanner that the claim was a false rumor.
Indian media also reported that the Bangladesh Air Force, with China's technical assistance, was planning to build Asia's second-largest airbase near Chicken Neck. However, the Rumor Scanner team found this claim to be entirely false.
The Lalmonirhat airport has been closed for over six decades, and there have been no recent initiatives to resume its operations.
Recently, a video claiming that Muslims in Bangladesh attacked a Hindu temple and vandalized idols spread online. This claim was also promoted by some Indian media outlets. However, the Rumor Scanner team found that the video was not from Bangladesh but from the village of Sultanpur in East Burdwan district, India, showing a scene of idol immersion. The video was unrelated to any attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh.
Following reports in some Indian media outlets claiming a collision between a Shyamoli Paribahan bus and a Bangladeshi truck on the Dhaka-Agartala-Dhaka route in Brahmanbaria, it was further claimed that local people had threatened the lives of Indian passengers aboard the bus and chanted anti-India slogans.
However, the Rumor Scanner team found no truth to these claims. The accident occurred due to overtaking, not intentionally, and there was no evidence of any threats or anti-India slogans.
Various rumors were spread around the arrest of Chinmoy Das, including the use of a hospital image of a person who was claimed to be Ramen Roy, Chinmoy Krishna Das's lawyer. The rumors further claimed that Muslims had attacked his home and hospitalized him in the ICU. However, the Rumor Scanner team found that Ramen Roy was not Chinmoy Das's lawyer, nor was he involved in the case. In fact, Ramen Roy was injured during an attack by miscreants at a program organized by Sanatan Hindus in Shahbagh on November 25. There were no reports or evidence of his house being vandalized.
Some Indian news outlets claimed that the UK had issued a travel advisory warning of potential terrorist attacks in Bangladesh.
However, this claim was misleading. The travel advisory was not specific to Bangladesh but was part of a broader alert that also included countries such as India, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Sri Lanka, France, and others.