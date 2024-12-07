49 Indian media outlets run false reports on Bangladesh

Indian media also reported that the Bangladesh Air Force, with China's technical assistance, was planning to build Asia's second-largest airbase near Chicken Neck. However, the Rumor Scanner team found this claim to be entirely false.

The Lalmonirhat airport has been closed for over six decades, and there have been no recent initiatives to resume its operations.

Recently, a video claiming that Muslims in Bangladesh attacked a Hindu temple and vandalized idols spread online. This claim was also promoted by some Indian media outlets. However, the Rumor Scanner team found that the video was not from Bangladesh but from the village of Sultanpur in East Burdwan district, India, showing a scene of idol immersion. The video was unrelated to any attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

Following reports in some Indian media outlets claiming a collision between a Shyamoli Paribahan bus and a Bangladeshi truck on the Dhaka-Agartala-Dhaka route in Brahmanbaria, it was further claimed that local people had threatened the lives of Indian passengers aboard the bus and chanted anti-India slogans.

However, the Rumor Scanner team found no truth to these claims. The accident occurred due to overtaking, not intentionally, and there was no evidence of any threats or anti-India slogans.

Various rumors were spread around the arrest of Chinmoy Das, including the use of a hospital image of a person who was claimed to be Ramen Roy, Chinmoy Krishna Das's lawyer. The rumors further claimed that Muslims had attacked his home and hospitalized him in the ICU. However, the Rumor Scanner team found that Ramen Roy was not Chinmoy Das's lawyer, nor was he involved in the case. In fact, Ramen Roy was injured during an attack by miscreants at a program organized by Sanatan Hindus in Shahbagh on November 25. There were no reports or evidence of his house being vandalized.

Some Indian news outlets claimed that the UK had issued a travel advisory warning of potential terrorist attacks in Bangladesh.

However, this claim was misleading. The travel advisory was not specific to Bangladesh but was part of a broader alert that also included countries such as India, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Sri Lanka, France, and others.