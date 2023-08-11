Dhaka seeks robust support of OIC, UNHCR for sustainable Rohingya solution

The foreign secretary said this during a meeting with the visiting joint delegation of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees at the foreign ministry on Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said.

At the meeting, the foreign secretary also urged the joint delegation to mobilise robust international support for ensuring sustainable solution to this tragic crisis and continue humanitarian assistance till repatriation is materialised.

The OIC delegation, headed by the Assistant-Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, the UNHRC delegation, headed by Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor to the High Commissioner and UNHCR's Representative for the GCC countries and other development partners are visiting Bangladesh from 6 August to 11 August to take stock of the situation of Rohingyas.

Masud Bin Momen stated that under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh government has provided shelter and protection to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas from their ancestral homeland, Myanmar.