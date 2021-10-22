Deal with France to set up modern radar at Dhaka airport

State minister for civil aviation and tourism M Mahbub Ali, civil aviation and tourism secretary M Mokammel Hossain and French ambassador to Bangladesh Jean Marin were present to witness the signing ceremony.
Mahbub said that the country's airspace would be more secure and safe after installation of the modern radar.
Besides, he said, the new modern radar will help Air Traffic Control (ATC) to detect every single aircraft those flying over the country's airspace.
It will help the CAAB to increase its revenue, he said.
The new modern radar is expected to be installed within three years will comply with the international standard.
The project received approval from the cabinet purchase committee on 8 June this year.