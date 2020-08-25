Death anniversary: Shaikh Maqsood Ali

Today is the first death anniversary of Shaikh Maqsood Ali, a former secretary, said a press release.

Also the founder rector of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre, he obtained MA degrees from the University of Dhaka (1956) and the University of Manchester (1964) while His PhD degree (1972) was in Politics, Development, & Planning from the University of Leeds.

He started his career as a lecturer in Economics at the University of Dhaka in 1957, but then became a CSP in 1959.

His children, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren seek well-wisher’s kind prayers and blessings for the salvation of his soul.