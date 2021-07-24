Decision on Sundarbans World Heritage status next year

The Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) the government has been conducting to assess the effect on the Sundarbans by industries set up around the Rampal power plant in Bagerhat, has to be completed by August this year. The report has to be submitted by 1 February 2022, mentioning what the Bangladesh government has done regarding the 14 conditions stipulated by the UNESCO to retain the World Heritage Site status of the Sundarbans. Everything will be evaluated in the 45th session of the World Heritage committee. Then a decision will be taken whether the Sundarbans will be declared as an “Endangered World Heritage Site”.

These were the decisions taken from the ongoing 44th session of the World Heritage committee in Fuzhou, China on yesterday (Friday). The session started on 16 July and will continue until 31 July. Representatives of 21 member states discussed the draft decision on the Sundarbans in yesterday’s session.