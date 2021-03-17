Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Water resources secy

India will take some decisions, including implementation of Teesta water-sharing treaty, after elections in its West Bengal and Assam states, reports UNB.

Kabir Bin Anwar, senior secretary of water resources ministry, came up with the remark at a press conference at the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, detailing the meeting at the water secretary level with India.

The secretary-level meeting between water resources ministries of Bangladesh and India under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission was held in Delhi on Tuesday.

Anwar led the Bangladesh delegation while his counterpart Indian Water Resources Secretary Pankaj Kumar led the Indian delegation in the meeting.

During the press conference at the Dhaka airport's VIP lounge upon his arrival from Delhi, Anwar said India has assured that decisions on a number of issues, including the implementation of the Teesta Treaty, will take place after the elections of West Bengal and Assam, according to a press release.

"There has also been progress on the issue of water from the Kushiyara River to the pump house at Rahimpur for irrigation. The issue of conducting a joint survey has been discussed as the water level of the Mahananda River has decreased," Anwar said.

There has been a very positive and fruitful discussion, he said.