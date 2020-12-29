Demo at Shahbagh over Freedom fighters quota

Leaders and activists of Muktijoddha Sangsad Santan Command on Monday blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital with a seven-point demand, including reinstatement of 30 per cent freedom fighters quota in all government jobs.

Giving VIP status to freedom fighters everywhere including hospitals, government offices, and airports is also among the demand.

More than 200 leaders and activists of Muktijoddha Sangsad Santan Command formed a human chain in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh.

Later they blockaded the Shahbagh intersection for more than an hour, creating long tailbacks on all sides of the area. Police later dispersed them.

The protesters threatened to continue blockade from 23 January if the government did not pay any heed to their demand.