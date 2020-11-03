Dengue cases on the rise as Bangladesh reports 14 new hospitalisations

Bangladesh is seeing a rise in the number of dengue cases in recent days with the health authorities confirming hospitalisation of 14 new patients in the past 24 hours until Tuesday morning.

Thirteen of the cases were recorded in Dhaka, reports news agency UNB.

A spike in cases prompted the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to launch an anti-mosquito campaign from 2 November.

On the second day, DNCC inspectors found Aedes larvae at 95 buildings and establishments and fined the owners Tk 153,000.