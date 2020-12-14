DESCO to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023

The Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (DESCO) will provide smart pre-payment meters to all its customers by 2023.
Kawsar Ameer Ali, managing director of DESCO, said this while speaking at a webinar on “Challenges after Achieving 100% Electricity Coverage” on Sunday evening.
The virtual seminar was also addressed by Bikash Dewan, managing director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd, (DPDC), Helal Uddin, vice president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, Shahedul Islam Helal, former president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) and Ariful Haque Suhan, vice chairman of Reverie Power & Automation Engioneering.
Energy & Power editor Mollah Amzad Hossain Conducted the seminar.
Desco is responsible for electricity distribution in the city’s west and north-eastern areas of 225 sq km including Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Kalyanpur, Cantonment, Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Mohakhali, Uttara, Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Badda and Purbachal.
It has about 1 million consumers some of which were provided pre-payment meters for billing purpose are living mainly in Mirpur and Uttara.
To get electricity supply continued, the consumers of these areas have to re-charge their pre-payment card cards from the vending stations.
“But once the smart pre-payment meters will be installed, the consumers would not need to go to vending stations. Rather, they could recharge their cards using their own gadgets from home or abroad to continue to get electricity service,” Kausar Ameer Ali told the webinar.
He also informed that the company has taken a move to take its 133 kV overhead electricity lines to underground by 2023.
Initially, installation work of such underground cable will start in Gulshan area under a pilot project and then gradually such project will be implemented in others areas.
In this regard, the Mohakhali to Airport road will get priority, he added.