DESCO to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023

The Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (DESCO) will provide smart pre-payment meters to all its customers by 2023.

Kawsar Ameer Ali, managing director of DESCO, said this while speaking at a webinar on “Challenges after Achieving 100% Electricity Coverage” on Sunday evening.

The virtual seminar was also addressed by Bikash Dewan, managing director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd, (DPDC), Helal Uddin, vice president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, Shahedul Islam Helal, former president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) and Ariful Haque Suhan, vice chairman of Reverie Power & Automation Engioneering.

Energy & Power editor Mollah Amzad Hossain Conducted the seminar.

Desco is responsible for electricity distribution in the city’s west and north-eastern areas of 225 sq km including Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Kalyanpur, Cantonment, Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Mohakhali, Uttara, Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Badda and Purbachal.