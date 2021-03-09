Detection rate crosses 5pc after 50 days

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 552,087 as 912 more cases were reported, after testing 17,775 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 13 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,489, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 5.13 per cent. The detection rate crossed 5 per cent after 50 days.
The health directorate said a total of 1,229 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 505,349.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.