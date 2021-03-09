Detection rate crosses 5pc after 50 days

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 552,087 as 912 more cases were reported, after testing 17,775 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 13 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,489, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.