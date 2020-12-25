Developing a critical understanding against fake news and disinformation

“Learn to discern,” were the first words of advice from Ayesha Kabir, in her keynote presentation. She shared her experience in media where ploughing through the onslaught of fake news had become a daily affair, and a somewhat daunting and challenging one.

“As a media person,” she said, “There is always that temptation to stay ahead in the race for breaking news. But genuine news, verified news, is much more important that breaking news. Breaking news may give you the instant gratification of large ‘hits’ and ‘likes’, a surge in real-time readership, but in the long run it is the truth that triumphs. If breaking news proves to be fake, the damage is long term. Responsible media wins in the long run.”

Fake news is good news, Ayesha Kabir went on to say, explaining it was ‘good news’ for the mainstream media. “There was a time when mainstream media seemed to be losing ground, with the proliferation of information in the social media. But all too often, the innumerable juicy news flashes and information on the social media proved to be false and so people then started to turn back to mainstream media to verify the veracity of the reports.”

The rumour of Chinese contractors wanting human heads for Padma bridge is an example of just how dangerous fake news can be. It was not something to be sniggered at or dismissed as just another prank. It ballooned out of proportion, resulting in lynching and deaths. It is imperative for the media to take an extremely responsible role when it comes to news and also for the readers to develop their powers of discerning, she said.