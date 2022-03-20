Development planning must integrate climate change adaptation

Habibun Nahar said, “We are confident that we will be able to showcase the world our success in climate change adaptation – NAP will be our blueprint of adaptation”.

Chief guest MA Mannan said, “As the planning minister, I assure of all possible support from the Ministry of Planning in integrating climate change adaptation in the development planning process... The Project Executive Committees should prioritise adaptation for successful implementation of the NAP”.

Md Mostafa Kamal said, “For a climate-vulnerable country like Bangladesh, human displacement is a critical issue in climate change adaptation – NAP must address this issue to support the life and livelihood of the climate-vulnerable people.”

NAP envisions reducing climate risks and vulnerability through effective adaptation strategies for fostering a resilient society ecosystem and stimulating sustainable economic growth. In doing so, Bangladesh will materialise the NAP through the promotion of green growth strategies supported by sustainable nature-based solutions. NAP is a locally-led process built upon ecosystem-based adaptation that will create a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability.